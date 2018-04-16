Mini Models! Alessandra Ambrosio Poses with Her Kids Noah and Anja for Harper's Bazaar

Alessandra Ambrosio may have left Victoria’s Secret after a long career with the iconic lingerie brand, but her kids already seem to be following in her model footsteps.

The 37-year-old style icon stars in a new spread for Harper’s Bazaar‘s May issue, posing on the beach with her two mini-mes: son Noah Phoenix, 6 next month, and daughter Anja Louise, 9½.

“I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them,” says Ambrosio. “Right now they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world, and exploring.”

While busy, the fashion-forward mom — who shares her children with businessman Jamie Mazur — notes that her work comes second to her family.

“My children are always going to be my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them,” she adds.

For the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday, the model is looking forward to just that: spending the entire day with her little ones.

“It’s the one day that I get to spend every moment with my kids,” she says. “Anja and Noah usually wake me up with breakfast in bed.”

Adds Ambrosio, “For the rest of the day we do fun activities like yoga, baking, and crafts. We also take my mom out to a nice lunch to celebrate her.”