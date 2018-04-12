Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Sweet Family Photo as She Celebrates Her 37th Birthday

The recipe for Alessandra Ambrosio‘s perfect birthday? Cake, candles and cuddles from her two children.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel — who announced that she would be permanently taking off her wings after the brand’s 2017 runway show — shared an adorable photo with daughter Anja, 9, and son Noah, 5, on her 37th birthday, Wednesday.

“Celebrating with my loves 🎂✨🎈,” Ambrosio captioned the shot, in which she held her son while her daughter showed off a sparkler to the camera.

The model shares her children with businessman Jamie Mazur, who also posted a birthday tribute featuring the little ones.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life who gave me the two best gifts a man can ever dream of,” Mazur captioned a shot of the trio with their arms outspread on the beach. “May all your dreams come true and more. ❤ FOREVER”

Ambrosio recently took her kids on the ultimate spring break in Hawaii, documenting their tropical vacation from sunsets on the beach to snacking on ice cream.

The model is a pro at balancing motherhood with her high-profile career, but she says being a parent is always her top priority.

“[My kids] always come first, so I try to spend as much time as possible with them,” she told Glamour in 2015. “Sometimes that means rearranging my schedule or bringing them on set.”