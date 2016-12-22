A Baldwin Christmas! See Alec and Hilaria’s Kids’ Hilariously Different Reactions as They Meet Santa

For Alec Baldwin, it’s a family affair when it comes to meeting Santa.

On Wednesday, the actor’s wife Hilaria shared a photo of her brood — including daughter Carmen, 3, and sons Leonardo, 3 months; and Rafael, 18 months — posing for a sweet photo with Santa at Macy’s.

One moment every parent can relate to? Not all the kids were super into the experience.

“So nice to meet you Santa!! Carmen was SO excited,” wrote the 32-year-old fitness guru on Instagram. “Rafa … will hopefully be excited next year … and Leo in his happy, baby, chubby lala land.”

🎅🏽 So nice to meet you Santa!! Carmen was SO excited💃🏼, Rafa…will hopefully be excited next year😂….and Leo in his happy, baby, chubby lala land 😍 @macys A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Luckily for Carmen, she has had plenty of opportunities to expel her holiday-loving energy. In November, she was given the distinct honor of lighting the famed Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

“Best button presser ever,” Hilaria captioned an Instagram video of her daughter lighting the humongous Norway Spruce as dad Alec, 58, holds her proudly and a gospel choir breaks out into song behind the twosome.

Yesterday was this munchkin's 14 week birthday… ❤️ #LeoAngel A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:31pm PST

Playing in the ❄️ outside was the best way to spend #RafaelThomas 's 18 month birthday!! 💙 big boy 💙 A video posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Dec 17, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

“In case you were wondering: button pressing is very exhausting,” the proud mom captioned an “after” shot of her little girl sound asleep.

“Sleep sweet my little angel … ” she added. “Thank you for lighting up our holiday season.”