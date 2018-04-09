Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Get in Some 'Alone Time' Before the Arrival of Baby No. 4

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin will soon have their hands even more full when their fourth child makes his debut, but they’re still prioritizing their romance.

The spouses can be seen sharing an embrace in a photograph the mom-to-be shared to Instagram Sunday, posting a heartfelt caption to accompany the sweet moment.

“Alone time before number 4 comes … Alec always tells me that no matter how many kids we have and that we are ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’ I’ll always be his girlfriend,” writes Hilaria, 34, whose baby bump is visible beneath a multicolored maxi dress from A Pea in the Pod ($128).

“We really work hard to maintain this,” added the yoga instructor, asking her followers, “How do you feel about this in your own relationships? #WeGotThis2018”

While Hilaria and Alec, 60, make sure to put in the time and effort when it comes to their relationship, it doesn’t mean their bonding activities have to involve anything over the top.

“Most nights, we have date night, which could mean we’re doing a puzzle,” Hilaria told PEOPLE in March. “On Valentine’s Day, we ordered takeout.”

And the fourth-time mom-to-be credited her husband with helping them keep the spark alive, revealing of how she appreciates his effort, “I’m the kind of person where I could get so wrapped up in my kids and I could lose my relationship a little bit and just assume, ‘Don’t you love doing this too? Isn’t this so much fun?’ ”

Although Hilaria has motherhood pretty down pat — she and Alec share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4½, plus sons Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 18 months, and Rafael Thomas, 2½, with another baby boy on the way — she still has her reservations.

“Carmen did everything with us. Then when Rafael was born, things got complicated,” she told Parents for their May cover story, in which she posed with all three of her kids.

“And when Leonardo was born, I had a moment of ‘What have I done?’ panic! There were tears,” Hilaria admitted. “But then I kind of lived it, and it all came together.”