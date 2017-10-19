Hilaria Baldwin Wants a Fourth Baby with Husband Alec: ‘Right After I Deliver I Want Another One’

Alec Baldwin may soon be a father of five, if his wife Hilaria gets her way.

While she already has three under 4 and Alec has another daughter from his first marriage, the 33-year-old told Access Hollywood Wednesday that they love the idea of expanding their family.

“Yes! I would totally do one more!” Hilaria said. “…for some reason right after I deliver a baby I want another one. It’s kind of I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re, like, ‘I wanna go again.’ Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”

The couple, who married in 2012, already have three children: Carmen Gabriela, 4, Rafael Thomas, 2, and Leonardo Ángel, 1. And the actor, 59, also shares 21-year-old daughter Ireland with Kim Basinger.

🤡 🚗 ! #Baldwinitos A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

“It’s definitely something we would consider doing again. One more time!” she said. “But, like, imagine if it were twins! Oh my God. Or triplets? No, that would not happen. Doesn’t run in our family.”

Despite having babies on the brain, Hilaria admits that it would be challenging having another baby when it came to the holiday season, revealing that coordinating three outfits during Halloween is not easy.

“Last year we did The Incredibles and this year we have a whole new thing,” she said. “I’m not gonna tell you what it is. But I am so excited about it!”