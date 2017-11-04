It'll Be a Boy for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin -- See the Adorable Announcement About Their Fourth Child

It’ll be another boyfor Alec and Hilaria Baldwin!

On Saturday, the couple, who tied the knot in 2012 and renewed their wedding vows this past June, announced they are expecting a baby boy with a gender reveal cake featuring their sons Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months and Rafael Thomas, 2, as well as 4-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela.

The night before, the mother-to-be teased the baby’s sex after making the cake during the late hours.

Ready for it??? Watch and see…girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way ❤️ A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

“It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti. I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!! I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!!” she captioned a photo of the dessert that had “Baby?” written in blue and pink frosting.

It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake 😂! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti 🤦🏻‍♀️. I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!! I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!! 💙💖💙💖💙💖💙💖 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

The baby on the way will be Hilaria’s fourth and Alec’s fifth child. He is also a parent to 22-year-old daughter Ireland from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” the mother of three announced on Instagram Friday, with the actor re-posting on his account: “Here we go again … ”

In October, Hilaria publicly made it known that she would “totally do one more” pregnancy.

“For some reason, right after I deliver a baby I want another one,” she told Access Hollywood. “I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re like, ‘I wanna go again.’ ‘Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”