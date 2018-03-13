Alec Baldwin Jokes About Fourth Baby in 4 Years: We're 'Outpacing Our Ability to House Them'

Alec Baldwin may have to open up Hotel Baldwin if he and wife Hilaria continue to have kids at this pace!

The 59-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Tuesday, where he discussed expecting their fourth child together, a boy, in just as many years.

“We’re having children — it’s outpacing our ability to house them,” he joked to Jimmy Fallon. “I said to my wife, ‘This one, we’re going to have to put him in a hotel. He’ll be nearby.’ ”

Baldwin and the 34-year-old fitness guru, who wed in 2012, welcomed their first child together, daughter Carmen Gabriela, in August 2013. Less than two years later, the couple’s son Rafael Thomas joined the family, and in September 2016, son Leonardo Ángel Charles was born.

Although Carmen has an older sister — Baldwin is also dad to daughter Ireland, 22, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger — the 4½-year-old is already thinking about adding another female to the mix.

“My daughter Carmen said, ‘You have to have another one. We have to have another girl so we have another girl in the house. And my wife says to me, ‘I want to have maybe one more, Alec. We have one girl,’ ” the comedian explained. “And I said, ‘I hope you and your next husband are very happy together.’ ”

Alec Baldwin and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jokes aside, Baldwin admitted he gets emotional thinking about his wife. “It makes me cry,” he said. “She’s the greatest mom.”

He also talked about how his daughter is growing up fast, already too “busy” to join him at appearances and giving him life advice.

“The other day she turned to me — my wife and I are sitting here, very low key,” Baldwin said. “I was raising my voice with my wife talking about something and my daughter looks at me and goes, ‘Daddy! Be silent, sensible and nice!’ ”

He continued, “So I look at my wife and my daughter, and I’m like, ‘So you guys have formed a little union here?’ ”

Carmen and Fallon’s older daughter, 4½-year-old Winnie Rose, go to school together and sometimes compare notes on their famous dads.

Baldwin shared, ‘They’re talking at school and my daughter goes, ‘My dad plays Donald Trump on TV. He’s very funny!’ and Winnie goes, ‘My dad is on TV, and he’s really, really funny.’ ”

He then broke the news, “And I look at Carmen and I go, ‘Winnie’s dad is funnier than your dad.’ “