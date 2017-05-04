Family Fun! Alec Baldwin Poses with Ireland and Son Leo at Disneyland Before Dancing with Daughter Carmen on Ellen

You’re never too young or too old to go to Disneyland!

The Baldwin family enjoyed a recent outing to the Happiest Place on Earth, with Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bringing along the entire brood: sons Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7 months, and Rafael Thomas, 22 months, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 3½, and the actor’s daughter Ireland Baldwin, 21.

Patriarch Alec, 59, took some time between rides to snap some sweet family photos — including one of himself, Ireland and Leo, in which the baby boy is giving the camera quite the intense look while actress and model Ireland smiles and their dad looks completely blissful.

“My oldest, my youngest … ” the Boss Baby voice actor captioned the moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

My oldest, my youngest… A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on May 3, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

3 of our #Baldwinitos 4 hanging out with some royalty 😍😂😍 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 1, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Snow White shares with Carmen her secret for getting guacamole out of her gown… A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on May 2, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

FROM COINAGE: Which Is Cheaper: Disneyland or Disney World?

Rafa and his sister Carmen had their own agenda for the day. The little guy was all about the rides, judging from a gleeful snap posted by big sister Ireland, while Carmen had her hands full with royal networking.

“Snow White shares with Carmen her secret for getting guacamole out of her gown … “Alec cheekily captioned a photo of his crown-wearing younger daughter hanging out with the original Disney Princess.

Obviously, when meeting Cinderella, we must chat glass 👠 😂 @minimelissaofficial #CarmenGabriela A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 1, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

🚀🚀🚀 A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on May 3, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Spending the day @disneyland was quite a magical way of celebrating 33 weeks of #LeoAngel 💛 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 1, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

It seems like Carmen may have even learned a thing or two about graceful moves from the Princesses, as she appeared alongside her dad Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and showed off her dancing skills.

“When we went to the Boss Baby premiere in New York, Carmen comes on like this, she’s jumping up and down on the red carpet and posing for pictures,” Baldwin told Ellen DeGeneres once his daughter had gone backstage. “She’s like Debbie Reynolds. She’s performing.”