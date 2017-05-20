WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Carmen Has His Donald Trump Impression Down Pat

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl …sound up 🙈 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Alec Baldwin has spent the past season on Saturday Night Live making audiences laugh with his spot-on impersonation of President Donald Trump. And if there’s some reason he can’t make it to tonight’s season finale, NBC’s got a good backup: Alec’s 3-year-old daughter, Carmen Gabriela Baldwin.

The 59-year-old actor appears to have a little actress-in-training at home, who knows her way around the beats of her father’s performance.

In an adorable video posted by mom Hilaria Baldwin to Instagram on Saturday morning, Carmen — who turns 4 in August — can be seen sitting next to her dad, dressed in colorful pink pajamas.

“Carmen, what day does daddy play Donald Trump?” Hilaria, 33, asks her daughter.

The tiny tot responds in the most precious version of the word “Saturday” possibly ever heard — before raising her hands and mimicking her dad’s every move.

“And we go like this with our hands and say Saturday. Saturday. Saturday. Okay everybody, it’s Saturday,” Alec says — Carmen repeating after him the entire time.

Carmen isn’t the first kid to get a lesson in Alec’s Trump impression. In March, the actor was spotted on the red carpet of his movie Boss Baby — teaching a young reporter now to nail the hand gestures and the facial expressions.

The 30 Rock alum has had a lot of fun with his Trump impression off-camera, even celebrating his recent birthday with a cake that read “Happy Birthday Mr. President” — his wife and three children (Carmen, Rafael Thomas, 1, and 7-month-old baby Leonardo Angel Charles) by his side.

So will the 17-time SNL host keep up his Trump impersonation next season? Perhaps not.

In March, Baldwin — who has recurred on Saturday Night Live as Trump since the season premiere and has received plenty of backlash for the impersonation, both from Trump supporters and Trump himself — said that he’s going to hang up his impression pretty soon.

“The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried,” Baldwin told Extra host Mario Lopez in an interview. “That’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t [know] how much more people can take it.”

As for how the staunch Democrat has managed to craft the impersonation? In addition to orange-colored makeup, a wig and puckered lips, Baldwin said he attempts to portray a man constantly (and unsuccessfully) in search of something better to say.

“I see a guy who seems to pause and dig for the more precise and better language he wants to use, and never finds it,” Baldwin told The New York Times in December, labeling Trump’s pregnant pauses in his speech as “puffs.”

“It’s the same dish,” he added. “It’s a grilled-cheese sandwich rhetorically over and over again.”