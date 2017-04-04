‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’: Alec Baldwin Celebrates Turning 59 in Sweet Family Snaps

Alec Baldwin is now just one year shy of the big 6-0 – and he’s ringing in the occasion with his brood by his side.

The actor’s 59th birthday celebrations were documented on social media by wife Hilaria Baldwin, who shared a series of photos from the big day on Monday.

In one image, Alec rested his head and looked exhausted as he sat between two of his children: Carmen Gabriela, 3 1/2, and Rafael Thomas, 1.

“Happy birthday dada,” wrote Hilaria, 33.

Later, Alec and baby Leonardo Angel Charles, 6 months, posed with his cake and its creator, Marco Vacchi, at Madman Espresso in New York City.

“Happy birthday Mr President,” wrote Hilaria, referencing the cake’s inscription. “Thank you for the cake.” Alec occasionally portrays President Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Back home, the couple gathered all three of their children (Alec’s oldest daughter with ex Kim Basinger, Ireland, was not present) together for a family photo.

Hilaria and Alec married in 2012 after getting engaged earlier that year.