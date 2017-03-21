Alec Baldwin Has His Very Own Boss Baby: His Son, Rafael!

Alec Baldwin may have voiced Baby in The Boss Baby, but it’s his son Rafael Thomas who is a dead ringer for the DreamWorks Animation character.

Baldwin, 58, and his wife Hilaria, 33, along with their two oldest children, Carmen Gabriela, 3 1/2, and Rafael, 1, attended the premiere of The Boss Baby on Monday in New York City.

The family gathered together for photos, but it quickly became apparent that Rafael’s fashion choice was likely inspired by the character his dad plays, as he was dressed in a black suit that matched that the title character.

We have our very own #BossBaby #RafaelThomas @dreamworksanimation A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

“We have our very own #bossbaby,” Hilaria wrote in a caption of a photo that showed the striking resemblance.

💙💙💙💙 @dreamworksanimation #BossBaby A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

The Baldwin children have given Instagram a cuteness overload in various posts Hilaria has made on the social media app showing off her children’s love for each other.

This amazing little girl who has blessed our lives is 3.5 today! 💖 #BigGirl! #CarmenGabriela #RafaelThomas #LeoAngel #Baldwinitos A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

👩‍👦‍👦💖💙💛 #Baldwinitos A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Well….we tried 🙈📷 #Baldwinitos A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Mommy heart melting 💗 #CarmenGabriela #LeoAngel (sound up) A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

In an adorable video posted on Hilaria’s Instagram on Sunday night, Carmen is seen kissing her baby brother Leo’s cheeks and telling him, “Leo, I love you very much. Leo, we love you,” in Spanish.

The couple welcomed their third child together, Leonardo Angel, 6 months, in September. He was not seen at the premiere.