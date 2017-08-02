Alanna Ubach is a mom!

The 41-year-old actress — known for her roles in Legally Blonde, Meet the Fockers and Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce — and her husband Thomas Russo Jr. have welcomed their first child, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Thomas Rudolfo Russo III was born on Tuesday, July 25, in Los Angeles at 9:56 a.m. The newborn boy weighed in at 7 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 21 inches long. He joins the couple’s dog, Stewart.

“Our little man is named after both our late fathers,” Ubach and Russo tell PEOPLE exclusively. “We can’t get through the second verse of a nursery song without crying. The house is a water park at the moment, and we’re proud of it!”

While the couple are currently experiencing the new challenge of becoming first-time parents, they’re still working hard in other areas of their life as well.

Russo is a 16-time Grammy-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and composer who has worked with a number of artists including JAY-Z, Michael Jackson and Johnny Cash.

Ubach, meanwhile, will be seen alongside Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins in Netflix’s To the Bone, and voicing a character in Pixar’s upcoming animated film Coco.

Bravo’s Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce returns for it’s fourth season on Aug. 17.