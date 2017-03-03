Al Roker Can’t Get Enough of Hoda Kotb’s Daughter Haley Joy: ‘Look into the Face of Heaven’

On Thursday, Al Roker got to meet Hoda Kotb‘s daughter Haley Joy and something magical happened: She smiled!

The Today show co-anchor and weatherman took to Instagram to share two adorable pictures of the special moment via the app’s new slideshow function.

“If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven,” wrote Roker, 62. “Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬”

‪If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬ A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kotb, 52, revealed she adopted her daughter — born on Feb. 14 — last week.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby,” said the new mother, calling in to the NBC morning show to announce the big news. “She is the love of my life.”

She also revealed the inspiration behind her baby girl’s name.

“Haley is because of Halley’s Comet,” Kotb told a tearful Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, referencing the famous short-period comet — which is visible to the naked eye from Earth every 75 years.

“It was one of those things where I just picture her sailing through the sky,” she added.

As for Haley’s middle name, Joy? Well, that one is pretty self-explanatory.

“Joy just because she brings us joy,” Kotb said. “She’s got a beautiful way about her.”