People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Births

Extra's AJ Calloway Welcomes Third Child, Son Albert

By

Posted on

Extra

Congratulations to AJ Calloway!

The Extra host and his wife of nearly four years, Dionne, welcomed son Albert L. Calloway III on Tuesday, March 28. “God gives us blessings beyond our comprehension!” Calloway, 42, told Extra.

The couple is already parents to daughters Amy, 3, and Ava, 2.

In the place to be a week and change early! Welcome to the world A.L.C III

A post shared by AJCalloway (@ajcalloway) on

Big sister love! A.C. times 3 #TripleA

A post shared by AJCalloway (@ajcalloway) on

3 -Love Live Life

A post shared by AJCalloway (@ajcalloway) on

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Calloway gushed about his new bundle of joy on Instagram, announcing, “In the place to be a week and change early! Welcome to the world A.L.C III.”

Adding in another post: “Overwhelmed and overjoyed! Mother and son are doing beautiful!”

The former 106 & Park host married Dionne in June 2013, three months after he proposed to her.