His little guys have arrived!

SEAL Team star AJ Buckley and his fiancée, Abigail “Abby” Ochse, welcomed twin boys — their second and third children — on Monday, March 5, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The couple revealed to ET that Ranger Joseph Buckley was born at 5:45 p.m., weighing 4 lbs., 6 oz., while Bodhi Robert Buckley was born at 5:47 p.m., weighing an even 5 lbs.

Buckley, 40, and Ochse are also parents to daughter Willow Phoenix, 4.

“It’s going down,” the actor had captioned an Instagram story video of the couple dancing around their hospital room pre-cesarean section on Monday morning. “#BuckleyBoys 3/5/18”

AJ Buckley's Instagram Story AJ Buckley/Instagram

The engaged pair — who struggled with infertility for over a year and were about to turn to in vitro fertilization when they learned they had conceived twins naturally — revealed their pregnancy in October, with a rep confirming the news exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Could not be more excited to welcome two more to the Buckley clan,” the actor told PEOPLE, joking, “I guess we will be designing a diaper bag for twins now.”

“I was over the moon to find out we were pregnant, and then got the surprise of a lifetime when the doctor said, ‘There are two!‘ ” added Ochse. “We feel truly blessed and cannot wait for the addition of two new babies to our family. Buckley, party of five!”

AJ Bukley and family gender reveal AJ Buckley/Instagram

AJ Buckley and family Kate Hauschka

In December, Buckley shared a video of their gender reveal to his Instagram account, showing the family of three opening a basket containing blue balloons.

Though Willow broke down in tears over the commotion, her dad carried on, opening the second basket on his own. Once again, blue balloons were unleashed, marking a second boy.

Buckley and Ochse — an oncology nurse and lifestyle blogger — dated for two years before getting engaged on New Year’s Eve 2012 while on vacation in Hawaii. The couple welcomed Willow in January 2014.