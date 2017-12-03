Two boys on the way!

On Saturday, AJ Buckley and Abigail “Abby” Ochse revealed the sex of their twins while surrounded by family and friends at their home in Manhattan Beach, California.

The SEAL Team star shared a video of the reveal to his Instagram account, during which Buckley, Ochse and their 3 ½-year-old daughter Willow Phoenix opened a basket, which contained blue balloons.

Though Willow broke down in tears over the commotion, Buckley carried on, opening the second basket on his own. Once again, blue balloons were unleashed, marking a second boy.

The couple announced they were pregnant with twins exclusively to PEOPLE in October.

“Could not be more excited to welcome two more to the Buckley clan,” the actor told PEOPLE, joking, “I guess we will be designing a diaper bag for twins now.”

In February, Buckley and his friend Artie Baxter launched a company called Paperclip that designs stylish and functional diaper bags.

News of the babies on the way came as quite the surprise for the couple, who struggled with infertility for over a year and were about to turn to in vitro fertilization when they learned they had conceived twins naturally.

“I was over the moon to find out we were pregnant, and then got the surprise of a lifetime when the doctor said, ‘There are two!’ ” added Ochse. “We feel truly blessed and cannot wait for the addition of two new babies to our family. Buckley, party of five!”

Buckley, 40, and Ochse — an oncology nurse and lifestyle blogger — dated for two years before getting engaged on New Year’s Eve 2012 while on vacation in Hawaii. The couple welcomed Willow in January 2014.