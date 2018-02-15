Adam Levine Treats Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo to Valentine's Day Chocolates: 'My Maniac'

Adam Levine had a special gift for his pregnant wife and model Behati Prinsloo on Wednesday.

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day at home with the Maroon 5 frontman sharing a sweet photo of Prinsloo lying in bed while baring her baby bump.

Half-covered by a leopard print blanket, the model had a mischievous look on her face and a heart-shaped box of chocolates was by her feet.

“My maniac. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤,” Levine wrote in the caption.

The couple shares 16-month-old daughter Dusty Rose and has another daughter on the way. Prinsloo has frequently shown off her baby bump on social media since announcing her second pregnancy in September.

The model recently captured an adorable moment between Dusty and the “What Lovers Do” singer in which daughter and father stand in no clothing with their backs toward the camera and their behinds concealed with a peach emoji.

“Same butt different,” the supermodel wrote in the caption.

Of Dusty’s little sibling on the way, Levine, 38, revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early November, “It’s a girl, we’re having another girl.”

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” added The Voice coach, revealing that Prinsloo feels the same way. “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”