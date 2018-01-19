Adam Levine now knows what not to do before his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo gives birth to their second daughter.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the newly platinum blond Maroon 5 frontman, 38, shared the baby advice he received from The Voice costar Carson Daly when he was expecting his first child, Dusty Rose, who is now 15 months old.

“Remember to eat. A large percentage of new dads pass out because they forget to take care of themselves and don’t nourish their bodies with food and faint a lot of the time,” Levine told host Jimmy Kimmel about Daly’s recommendation.

“What I discovered about myself is that I’m a nervous eater,” the singer prefaced his hilarious September 2016 story, adding that he followed through and binged on various foods, including cheeseburgers.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in November 2017 Allen Berezovsky/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Topless & Tummy-Baring: 18 of Behati Prinsloo’s Prettiest Pregnancy Pics

“So [Behati] kind of went into labor throughout the day, and it was beautiful. I was eating a lot though. We finally go to the hospital, I’ve put back an unbelievable amount of food. Like basically bursting at the seams, I was gonna s— my pants,” Levine remembered.

“Also, my wife is in labor and it’s the lamest thing to be when your wife is going to be having a baby and you’re like ‘I got to take a s—.’ That’s not, in any way, a viable complaint. So you got to keep it inside, literally and figuratively. It was brutal,” he said.

“I waited, doubled over in pain. Finally, the baby came it was beautiful and amazing. And the second coast was clear, I took one of the nurses aside and I was like, ‘Look you got to find me a bathroom.’ And there was one a foot from the bed.”

Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose in February 2017 Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Among the many things he’s learned since Dusty Rose’s birth, Levine also found out he would be outnumbered by women in his family.

“It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” he announced during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine added, revealing that Prinsloo feels the same way. “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”