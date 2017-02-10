Adam Levine Joined by Wife Behati and Daughter Dusty at Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘I’m One of the Luckiest People’

Adam Levine is the latest Hollywood hitmaker to get the star treatment on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he had his cutest (and littlest) fan there to support him.

The Maroon Five frontman received his star on the Walk of Fame on Friday, and was joined by his wife Behati Prinsloo and 4-month-old daughter Dusty Rose for the momentous occasion.

Dusty, who was born in September, had on a little hat and an adorable black cardigan while she rested in her mom’s arms.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” said Levine, 37. “I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

Levine – who also remarked, “This is crazy – I’m not gonna downplay and pretend that it’s not the coolest thing ever that this is happening” – was honored by The Voice castmate Blake Shelton. Fellow judge Gwen Stefani – who dates Shelton – was also in attendance.

Quipped Shelton, “Imagine my disappointment when I found out that this isn’t a roast.”

Of being a new father, Levine told Ryan Seacrest last year, “I don’t know anything, but it’s part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

Dusty is the first child for both Levine and Prinsloo, 27, who were married in 2014.