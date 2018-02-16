She will be loved!

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Geo Grace Levine, a source confirms to PEOPLE. No other details, including the baby’s birth date, are available at this time.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 38, and Victoria’s Secret Angel, 28, are also parents to 16-month-old daughter Dusty Rose, whom they welcomed in September 2016.

Prinsloo announced her second pregnancy on social media in September — just ahead of Dusty’s 1st birthday — writing, “ROUND 2…..” alongside a photo of her growing baby bump.

“Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”

And two months later the couple decided to reveal the sex of their latest bundle of joy.

“It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” Levine said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, before adding that he and his wife want to have “a lot” more children in the future.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine said. “[Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, after getting engaged a year before.

In August of last year, Prinsloo opened up to PEOPLE about the most surprising aspect of becoming a mom, saying, “I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought.”

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she added at the time. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

