They're Expecting Again! Everything Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Have Said About Parenthood

ON DUSTY'S FIRST WORD

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard. You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, look how cute you are, dada. We’ve gotten some [‘dada’]-esque sounds, but nothing concrete. But I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”