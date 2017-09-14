Babies
They're Expecting Again! Everything Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Have Said About Parenthood
The stars, who are parents to daughter Dusty Rose, recently announced they are expecting their second child
ON THE MOST SURPRISING ASPECT OF BECOMING A MOM
“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”
ON BECOMING A DAD
“It’s so fun. I do new stuff all the time. It’s constantly entertaining. It’s the greatest thing in the world.”
ON DUSTY'S FIRST WORD
“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard. You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, look how cute you are, dada. We’ve gotten some [‘dada’]-esque sounds, but nothing concrete. But I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”
ON NOT KNOWING EVERYTHING OFF THE BAT AS A FIRST-TIME DAD
"I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."
ON GETTING LITTLE SLEEP
“It’s always worth it when you see her face smiling back at you.”
ON HOW ADAM IS AS A DAD
“I think for both of us, we’re just so obsessed with being a family and having a family — seeing this next step in our life. He’s such an incredible dad, and so excited to see her grow up. It’s so awesome.”
ON WHAT SHE'S SAVING FOR DUSTY
“I think I started keeping all the backstage VS robes for her, and thought it’s such a cool thing. Like, ‘Look, Dusty, your mom walked in 10 Victoria’s Secret shows! Wow!’ ”
ON FAMILY LIFE
"Everything I need is right here."
