Adam Levine Says ‘It’s a Battle to the Finish’ with Behati Prinsloo for Daughter’s First Word: I’m ‘Working “Dada” Hard’

Dusty Rose hasn’t said her first word yet, but the 5-month-old first child of Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine might want to go with “dog.”

The Maroon 5 rocker stopped by The Tonight Show Tuesday and talked to Jimmy Fallon about how he and his Victoria’s Secret Angel wife are going head to head over their daughter’s impending milestone.

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard,” admitted Levine, 37. “You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, look how cute you are, dada.”

“We’ve gotten some [‘dada’]-esque sounds, but nothing concrete,” he continues. “But I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”

Fallon can relate. In fact, the father of two — he and wife Nancy Juvonen share daughters Frances Cole, 2, and Winnie Rose, 3½ — released a children’s board book in 2015 titled Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA.

“We were just pointing at different things — even if it was a bottle, I’m like, ‘Do you want your dada?’ ” he admits of his strategy when his girls were babies.

“I don’t care if the baby’s stupid, I just want the record to show that ‘dada’ was the first word,” he jokes.

Levine and Fallon also touched on The Voice coach’s recent honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where both Dusty and Prinsloo, 27, accompanied him at the ceremony.

“It’s so funny, look — she’s being very careful about where she’s putting her foot. She’s really checking it out,” Levine says about his daughter’s pose in a photo Fallon shows the audience.

“It’s so fun. I do new stuff all the time,” he continues about new fatherhood. “It’s constantly entertaining. It’s the greatest thing in the world.”