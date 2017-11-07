Double Daughters! Adam Levine Reveals He and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Baby Girl No. 2

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo will welcome another girl to their growing brood!

The couple — who tied the knot in 2014 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, after getting engaged a year before — are expecting their second child together in the coming year. (They are already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, 13 months.)

“It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” Levine, 38, revealed during an appearance that will air on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday.

He went on to explain that he and Prinsloo both want a large family one day.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine said, adding that his 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model wife feels the same. “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

DeGeneres’ show was the perfect place for Levine to reveal the big news about his baby no. 2. After all, the talk show host played a pivotal role in his first child, giving the youngest Levine her name.

“I saw a rose and I thought of Rose, and then I heard the name ‘Dusty Rose’ and thought, ‘That’s a beautiful name.’ And then I sent that to you and you’re like, ‘That’s the name,’ ” DeGeneres, 59, recalled.

Of course, DeGeneres was already on board for naming the new child. “Just to say that I named one of your child is not a big story but to name both is a big story.”

RELATED VIDEO: ROUND 2…’: Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Expecting Second Child – See Her Baby Bump!

“It’ll be collaborative effort,” Levine assured her. “We’re already working on it, it’s going.”

RELATED: They’re Expecting Again! Everything Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Have Said About Parenthood

As for Prinsloo, Levine assured DeGeneres she’s been handling her second pregnancy well. “She’s awesome,” the Voice coach said. “She’s the champion of the world. You wouldn’t know that she’s 7 months pregnant.”

And Dusty Rose? “She’s so sweet. She’s like a little Zen baby, she’s so quiet,’ he said. “Which is funny cause her parents, we’re like maniacs. And she just kind of calms us down. She’s very chill.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).