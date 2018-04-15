LOCASH's Preston Brust Hits the Red Carpet with Pregnant Wife Kristen at ACMs

Baby bump’s first red carpet!

Preston Brust and pregnant wife Kristen attended the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, days after announcing they’re expecting another baby.

The LOCASH musician — who’s up for two ACM awards — and his wife are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Love Lily. The couple posed with Preston’s bandmate Chris Lucas and his wife Kaitlyn.

Announcing the happy news alongside their daughter, the family of three shared the news in a sweet social media post, writing, “With full hearts, we’re excited to announce we have a new roommate movin’ in this August!”

Kristen also shared a photo of her husband with his hand on her growing bump as she let her baby-on-the-way know “you are so, so cherished.”

“It is an honor to carry you. our sweetest rainbow baby, our prayers have been for forty toe nights. little lion heart, you are a gift. a new level of leo season in our house starts in August. 🖤 ” she added. “We love you the most of mosts.”

The couple’s pregnancy news comes after they suffered a miscarriage in 2017. Opening up about the emotional and heartbreaking experience on her blog, Kristen wrote that they first learned there were complications when she was nine weeks pregnant, after they went in to have an ultrasound.

“Having a daughter, almost 1 year old, we knew what the screen would show and we were prepared to fall in love all over,” she continued, adding that instead they were confronted with “a tiny glimpse of something, but not developed enough to make out head from sweet little tail.”

Ten days later, after going in for a second ultrasound, the couple learned they were entering a chapter which Kristen called “wait to lose.”

“The greatest lesson in all of this is about empowering yourself to recover. That you need to heal,” she remarked, adding that most importantly, women who have suffered miscarriages should also remember that they’re not alone.

Kristen added, “Remember this, this one in three walks with you. I am one in three. I have lost. I am one.”

