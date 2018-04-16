Chris Stapleton Welcomes Twin Boys with Wife Morgane

Chris Stapleton is now a father of four!

The country star has welcomed twin boys with wife Morgane.

On Sunday at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, Stapleton — who turned 40 the same day — won the album of the year title for his LP From a Room: Volume 1. After the honor was announced, host Reba McEntire took the stage to share more happy news.

“Those little rascals came a little bit early,” McEntire said, adding that Stapleton and his wife were home in Nashville with their new babies. “Hot off the press! … Twin boys.”

Morgane and Chris Stapleton in January Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The couple, who wed in 2007, are already parents to a son and daughter but have chosen not to publicly reveal their names.

Morgane first shared the news of their little ones on the way in an Instagram post marking the spouses’ tenth wedding anniversary in October 2017. “14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round,” the expectant mother captioned a black-and-white portrait of the couple.

Following the pregnancy announcement, Morgane showed off her baby bump at the 2017 CMA Awards and the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Morgane and Chris Stapleton John Shearer/WireImage

In December, Stapleton revealed he had a total giggle fit when he found out Morgane was pregnant with twins.

“I think I laughed for about 20 minutes straight when they told us. I was just shocked,” he told Today‘s Willie Geist about his initial reaction to the baby news. “I didn’t know what else to do. … I was in shock. Shocked is the only word.”

“It wasn’t a laugh, it was more like a giggle. He giggled for like 25 minutes,” added Morgane.

During the pregnancy, the pair chose not reveal the sex of their third and fourth child but their eldest kids were hoping for a baby brother and a baby sister.

“They want one of each so they each get a new buddy, that’s what they say,” the mother-to-be said about her son and daughter’s predictions of a little brother or sister. “I’ll see what I can do,” she also joked. “I don’t want to find out but the kids want to find out so I think we’re gonna find out. I lost that fight.”