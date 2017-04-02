Bump’s the Word! Thomas Rhett’s Pregnant Wife Lauren Glows on the ACMs Red Carpet

Thomas Rhett might be the one up for three awards at the 2017 Academy of Country Music awards, but on the red carpet, Lauren Akins‘ baby bump is the “Star of the Show.”

The country singer-songwriter, 27, and his wife arrived at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile arena on Sunday with Akins’ belly on full display in a gold sequined, long-sleeve dress.

“She’s 21-weeks pregnant and rocking that dress,” Rhett said on the carpet.

Rhett is nominated for song of the year (as both artist and songwriter on “Die a Happy Man”) and male vocalist of the year. In addition to expecting a baby girl, the couple are also in the process of adopting a child from Africa.

“It is growing astronomically fast,” Rhett said on Sunday of his family. “I don’t know if we’re ready for it, but we’re just taking things as they come.”

Married for four years, the pair announced their big news (times two!) in February, telling PEOPLE the pregnancy came as a surprise — and the timing couldn’t have been more ironic.

“When we began the adoption process, we said, ‘Let’s wait, let’s give this adopted child his or her time with us and then we’ll continue our family,‘ ” said Akins, 27. When she began experiencing morning sickness, she was convinced it was food poisoning.

“I was in complete and utter shock!” Rhett admitted. “No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”

Akins made her baby-bump debut in March at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, dressed in a black off-the-shoulder bump-hugging dress with ruffled bell sleeves.

“Hey heyyyyy @iheartradio awards are here and baby bump is OUT,” the mom-to-be captioned an Instagram post.

The couple has graced a number of red carpets over the past couple of months, but one in particular — the Grammy Awards — was difficult to maneuver considering their then-secret.

“It was almost impossible to not mention it during interviews on the carpet,” Rhett told PEOPLE exclusively in February, with Akins adding, “To say that we’re excited to finally be able to talk about it is an understatement.”