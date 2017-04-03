Baby on Board! Justin Moore and Pregnant Wife Kate Step Out for ACM Awards

Justin Moore is getting ready for baby No. 4!

The country singer-songwriter and his wife Kate hit the red carpet Sunday evening at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, where Moore previously nabbed the new artist of the year honor in 2014.

The couple looked ready for a glamorous evening, with Moore, 33, donning a white cowboy hat. Kate’s baby bump was on display in a curve-hugging beaded fringe dress.

Baby was craving fruit. I'm craving her #vegas A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

The couple’s fourth child will join big sisters Rebecca Klein, 2½, Kennedy Faye, 5, and Ella Kole, 7.

“Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again. No more dogs, thankfully! Haha,” the “Small Town USA” crooner wrote on Facebook in January to announce the baby on the way.

“To have the opportunity to become parents again is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for,” he added. “We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.”

Just a normal Friday night at the Moore household. Ellas bday sleepover a week late. #boydoineedaboy! A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Moore spoke about his expanding family at a media event on Monday, telling The Boot and other reporters that his wife is more on the boy train than he is.

“I was happy with my girls, but my wife wants a boy so bad she can’t stand it,” the singer explained, joking, “She worked on me for about a year. She finally got me drunk and took advantage of me.”

And it looks like Kate’s desire for a little man to round out the family has rubbed off on their oldest daughter too.

“Ella said the other day, ‘If it’s a girl, I won’t never talk to it or claim it. I won’t never hold it,’ ” Moore recalled. “And so, Kate was going, ‘Well, it very well may be a girl. You’re a girl. What if we had thought that about you?’ ”

Before I go on I wanted to wish a happy bday to my oldest baby, E. Missin my girls tonight. A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Klein getting a makeover by her sisters. Better her than me. A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:25am PST

He continued, “And she was like, ‘I don’t care. I don’t want another one. We’ve got enough.’ Needless to say, she wants a little brother.”

Though the four-time father-to-be has expressed his family joy over the newest addition regardless of gender, he can’t help but poke fun at the estrogen levels in his household from time to time.

“#boydoineedaboy!” he jokingly hashtagged a photo of five girls, celebrating at his oldest daughter Ella’s birthday sleepover in February.