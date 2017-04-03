Move over Little Big Town – there’s about to be a new foursome on the country scene!

Singer Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig confirmed they are expecting their fourth child together on the red carpet at the ACM Awards on Sunday night with a sweet smooch.

Posing outside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Walker bent down and kissed his wife’s belly.

Earlier in the evening, the star teased the big reveal on social media, writing, “Guess what… really… guess what… you’re the first to know!”

Alongside the image, Walker posted a photo with his wife.

Guess what:)…really…guess what..you're the first to know:)! pic.twitter.com/AXo0YAAS7d — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) April 2, 2017

Walker and Jessica are already parents to William, 8, Mary, 7, and Elijah, 3.

The 47-year-old also has two children from a previous relationship: MaClay, 21, and Skylor, 17.