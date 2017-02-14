Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross Expecting First Child

Sanya Richards-Ross is pregnant!

The track-and-field pro and her football-pro husband Aaron Ross are expecting their first child together, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Many parts of our lives have felt like a fairy tale, but this is our biggest blessing yet,” the couple says. “We are so excited to start a family and can’t wait to begin this new adventure!”

Ross, 34, and Richards-Ross, 31, were married on the latter’s birthday in 2010 after seven years of dating. Ross, an NFL cornerback, is a two-time Super Bowl champion who has played with the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens.

Aside from being a four-time Olympic gold medalist — she retired shortly preceding the 2016 Summer Olympics — Jamaican-American sprinter Richards-Ross is also an author. Her athletic memoir Chasing Grace will be available June 6.

“I hope the book reaches and touches anyone who is in pursuit of their life’s mission or even on the brink of throwing in the towel,” Richards-Ross told PEOPLE exclusively of Chasing Grace earlier this month.

Continued the mom-to-be, who is also slated to release a YA novel and a children’s book, “This book is my personal anthem and I hope readers realize they have greatness within to outlast the challenging stretches of every journey. I hope to encourage people to stay the course and achieve their highest potential.”