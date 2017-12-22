Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Will Name Daughter 'Once We Meet Her'

Aaron Paul is no stranger to making decisions.

They are usually about what acting projects to choose but his next big decision is what he and wife Lauren will name their daughter when she arrives. And it seems like he’s nailing his personal decisions with the same precision he does with his professional ones.

“We have a few, a few names,” he told PEOPLE at the Season 3 premiere of his Hulu television show The Path at The Paley Center in Beverly Hills. Paul is no stranger to gushing over his wife, Lauren, and none of the stress of having a baby seems to be effecting Paul or putting a strain on their relationship.

“If one of us didn’t like one of the names it never made it into the pile,” he shared. “We have a handful of names and we’re going to name her once we meet her.”

As for how they’re preparing for the baby, they are nesting and getting everything ready early. “We just hang out in our nursery a lot,” he said. “It’s our favorite room of the house, and yeah, everything’s ready. We put in our car seat today, which was very exciting.

Paul, 38, and Lauren, 31, wed in May of 2013. Paul announced they were expecting on his Instagram account in September with a photo of Lauren holding her baby bump with the caption, “Hey Everyone. Look what I did.”

The Breaking Bad alum continued the post saying, “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share the beautiful news with all of you.”

In November, Paul’s wife and the mother-to-be also took to Instagram to announce they would be having a girl. It isn’t just the Pauls who are excited for parenthood, Aaron’s The Path co-star Michelle Monaghan, who plays his estranged wife, couldn’t wait for him and his real life wife to reach this milestone.

“I’ve been waiting for him to be a dad since season one,” she told PEOPLE at the premiere. “I’m so thrilled, this is going to be the luckiest little lady, Lauren is an extraordinary young woman, she’s so beautiful, she’s going to be a wonderful mom and he’s going to be a great dad.”

“They’re going to have a hell of a lot of fun,” she added. “I did get them a few things already,” she mentioned of a baby gift. “Just cute little outfits that I couldn’t deny. She also gave them a piece of advice that she says she “shares with everybody” that had been passed onto her from another Hollywood star — Kevin Bacon! “This too shall pass.”