Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Reveals Breastfeeding Struggles: 'I Have Developed Mastitis Twice'

Jen Juneau
February 28, 2018 05:10 PM

Lauren Paul is getting real about life after childbirth.

The wife of actor Aaron Paul posted a new photo of their 3-week-old daughter Story Annabelle to Instagram Wednesday, using the post to share with her followers that her daughter is her “world” and admit that the deep love parents tell you you’ll have when you have a child is “all true.”

“But let me also talk about some other real stuff here. This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke,” writes Lauren, 31. “I’m definitely on the mend in that department but … breastfeeding.”

“Oh man,” she continues. “While it’s been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, I have developed mastitis twice within 3 weeks. ”

“For those of you who don’t know what that is, it’s an infection from breastfeeding that creates severe flu-like symptoms,” Lauren explains. “Yesterday I was fighting a fever that almost hit 104. It was the sickest I have ever felt. The pain and aches were unbelievable. For the mammas who have been there, I know you feel me.”

“What I keep coming back to is the fact that I feel like all these very common issues that can come up immediately after having a baby are not really talked about and being here now, I’m feeling a responsibility to share this so that any new mamma-to-be reading this is aware of these potential issues,” she adds.

“If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding. Take a class, do your research or have conversations with other mothers.”

Words can't describe how in love I am with this whole parenting thing.

“There are so many things that can happen … an oversupply of milk leading to infection, your baby having trouble latching, having an undersupply … being aware of this will be so helpful so that you will know how to avoid or handle these things,” adds the new mom, who welcomed baby Story on Feb. 6.

“So with that, I wanna give a big virtual hug to all the mammas out there who have had any type of issue breastfeeding or are dealing with anything physically or emotionally difficult, be it with you or your child,” Lauren writes. “You are not alone.”

“And because it’s been on my mind, to all the single parents out there raising babies and children, you are an actual superhero. You are THE superhero. Never forget that. 💛”

