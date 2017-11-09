Baby Girl on the Way for Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren

It’s a girl for Aaron Paul and his pregnant wife Lauren!

The mother-to-be announced the sex of the baby on the way on Instagram Thursday along with a group photo of the couple’s friends from their recent trip to Colorado. “Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!” Lauren, 30, captioned the picture.

In September, the Breaking Bad alum, 38, announced they are expecting their first child. Lauren, 30, also broke the news on social media with a sweet montage of photos of herself and Paul as children, as well as an ultrasound.

The parents-to-be wed four years ago.

Lauren recently shared a photo of her baby bump on social media along with the caption: “Feeling very much in love with this little fetus.”

Her actor husband previously told PEOPLE that the pair was in no hurry to start a family. “There’s no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens,” he said.