Aaron Paul can’t wait to meet his baby girl!

The Path star, 38, is looking forward to being a father and he shared how he and pregnant wife Lauren are preparing to become first-time parents.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Paul shared that Lauren, 31, is due “any minute now” and that the couple has been counting down to meet their first child.

“I’m over the moon excited,” the actor told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, adding, “I love babies, I’ve always loved babies.”

Aaron Paul with Jimmy Kimmel

Aaron Paul Shares Sweet Photo of His Wife's Baby Bump on Her Birthday: 'What a Gift You Are'

To help them, the parents-to-be have hired a doula, who is trained to assist an expectant woman during childbirth and provides support to the family after the baby is born.

“We got a doula, I had no idea what a doula was but she’s teaching us some stuff,” Paul said.

Though they have been learning a lot from their doula, the Breaking Bad alum has mostly received advice on what not to do.

“She said, ‘First thing you need to know is never say the word relax and don’t ever say breathe,’ ” he shared. “She said that my wife would most likely hit me if I do. She’s just telling me what not to do.”

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren in August

While he and Lauren, who wed in May 2013, are taking steps to prep for baby, they have yet to select a name for their daughter.

“We have a few, a few names,” Paul told PEOPLE in December. “If one of us didn’t like one of the names it never made it into the pile. We have a handful of names and we’re going to name her once we meet her.”

As for what they’ve enjoyed most while prepping, Paul revealed that nesting has struck.

“We just hang out in our nursery a lot,” he said. “It’s our favorite room of the house, and yeah, everything’s ready.”