Aaron Paul Gushes Over Wife Lauren and Daughter in Sweet Post: 'These Two Ladies Are My World'

Aaron Paul ended International Women’s Day on Thursday with a touching tribute to his wife Lauren Parsekian and their first child, daughter Story Annabelle Paul.

The 38-year-old Breaking Bad alum shared a sweet shot to Instagram of the two women cuddled next to one another and sleeping — gushing about them in the caption and writing, “These two ladies in this photograph are my world and…a constant reminder how lucky I am to be alive.”

It’s been a little over a month since Paul welcomed Story into his life. She was born Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lauren Paul and Story Annabelle Paul Aaron Paul Instagram

“The little one on the right is my daughter and she just turned a month old,” Paul wrote. “Her name is Story and each breath she takes makes me weak. The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for. Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt.”

“The sleeping beauty on the left is my wife,” Paul continued.” Her name is Lauren and she just happens to be the greatest human that I have ever met and she just happens to be a damn good mother. Truth is, I never believed in soul mates before meeting her but I can tell you right now that she is mine. I guess that’s how it works sometimes. Her and I somehow magically created this precious child and never has there been a greater gift for us.”

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian John Shearer/Getty Images

Fatherhood has meant the world to Paul. “To be parents. What a blessing,” he said. “What a miracle life is.”

It also appears to have made him reflective of life’s bigger picture.

“Life. To live. What an extraordinary gift that we as a whole constantly take for granted. It’s easy to forget how lucky we are,” he wrote. “Someone once said the odds of existing are as if two million people each rolled a dice that is a trillion sided and they all ended up landing on the same number. Think about that. How rare each and every one of us are. How beautifully perfect/imperfect each and every one of us are. It’s crazy to think that we all started out as a perfect little sperm that happened to fertilize a perfect little egg on a very specify moment in time. Everything had to be absolutely perfect for each and every one of us to exist. Lucky us.”

“I don’t know why I am writing all of this for all of you to see,” he continued. “I’m just staring at my baby sleeping in my arms and felt the need to express myself. Love to all of you perfectly imperfect people.”

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Expecting First Child: ‘Words Can’t Express How Excited I Am’

Paul and Parsekian hit up the Vanity Fair soirée at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Sunday’s 2018 Oscars afterparty outing marked their first public appearance, together, since welcoming the new addition.

Although Parsekian has also called her daughter “everything” and “my world,” she recently opened up about the tougher aspects of giving birth in an Instagram post.

“But let me also talk about some other real stuff here. This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke,” wrote Parsekian. “I’m definitely on the mend in that department but … breastfeeding.”

Parsekian shared that she had developed mastitis — a breast infection from breastfeeding that results in flu-like symptoms — twice.

“Yesterday I was fighting a fever that almost hit 104. It was the sickest I have ever felt. The pain and aches were unbelievable,” she revealed. “For the mammas who have been there, I know you feel me.”

Parsekian added, “I wanna give a big virtual hug to all the mammas out there who have had any type of issue breastfeeding or are dealing with anything physically or emotionally difficult, be it with you or your child. You are not alone.”