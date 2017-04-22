Alex Rodriguez Wishes Daughter Ella a Happy Birthday in Touching Instagram Post

Happy birthday, Ella Alexander!

Alex Rodriguez‘s youngest daughter celebrated her birthday and the former baseball star took to Instagram on Friday to reminisce about how fast the 9-year-0ld has grown.

Nine years ago today my baby girl was born and every single day since then has been filled with love and joy… my lil wild child… daddy adores you… Hope you have the happiest birthday ever!! I love you Ella Bella. (📸: Ana Carballosa / @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

“Nine years ago today my baby girl was born and every single day since then has been filled with love and joy,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and Ella. “My lil wild child… daddy adores you… Hope you have the happiest birthday ever!! I love you Ella Bella.”

Rodriguez, 41, shares two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 44, including Natasha Alexander, 12.

Tashi and lulu…🌺🌸 💕 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Rodriguez has been dating superstar Jennifer Lopez since March. Recently, the singer posted a photo of Natasha with her daughter Emme, 9, over the Easter weekend while they combined their families in the Dominican Republic.

The two girls seemed to hit it off with Lopez sharing a photo of the two smiling on her Instagram page. “Tashi and lulu,” she captioned the post of Natasha holding Emme on her back. Many of Jennifer’s followers noted that the girls looked alike leaving comments like, “They look like sisters” and “They’re identical!”

Just last month, the retired MLB player gushed about his girlfriend during his appearance on The View. “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl,” he said. “One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”