A Complete History of the Burtka-Harris Family's Next Level Group Halloween Costumes
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their 7-year-old twins Harper and Gideon never disappoint with their group getups
Updated
More
1 of 8
NEVER BETTER
Just after the twins turned one on Oct. 12, 2011, the family debuted their group costume magic with Peter Pan-inspired attire. Harper made a precious Tinker Bell, while Gideon's baby cheeks were perfect for an adorable Mr. Smee look.
2 of 8
NO PLACE LIKE HOME
The clan paid homage to The Wizard of Oz in 2012, dressing up as Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and an itty-bitty Cowardly Lion.
3 of 8
A VERY IMPORTANT DATE
Team Burtka-Harris kicked off the 2013 Halloween season by attending the Halloween carnival at the twins' preschool in Alice in Wonderland costumes.
4 of 8
TERRIBLY CUTE
Later that year, the family made it a monster mash-up with Harris as Frankenstein, Gideon as a werewolf, Harper a fierce Bride of Frankenstein and Burtka rocking a fang-tastic ensemble.
5 of 8
GOOD TO BE BAT
The dads took a villainous turn as Gotham bad boys the Riddler and the Joker in 2014, but Batman (Gideon) and Batgirl (Harper) were there to put a stop to any evil shenanigans.
6 of 8
MAY THE FIERCE BE WITH YOU
The real-life twins channeled movie siblings Leia and Luke, while Burtka and Harris were decked out as Han Solo and Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2015. And they brought Yoda along for their Halloween festivities, of course!
7 of 8
SWEET SUPERSTARS
In 2016, the family took on Hollywood icons Marilyn Monroe, Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin and James Dean.
8 of 8
CREEPY WELCOME
The adorable family kicks off their own freahshow-themed performance as a clown, master of ceremonies, strong man and bearded lady.