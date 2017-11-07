People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celeb Parents Get Real

Mila Kunis Says the Best Time to Talk to Husbands About Parenting Is ‘After Sexy Time’

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

These Bad Moms know what they’re doing not only in parenting, but in marriage.

A Bad Moms Christmas stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn sat down for a segment of Celeb Parents Get Real recently, chatting about their real-life mom moments — including the secrets behind how they successfully parent alongside their husbands.

“Don’t talk to them when they come home from work right away — wait for them to have a minute,” advises Kunis, who shares son Dimitri Portwood, 11 months, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3, with Ashton Kutcher.

“Talk to them after sexy time,” the 34-year-old actress continues. “After sexy time, you’re gonna get a lot.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kathryn Hahn, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell
Jim Wright

RELATED VIDEO: A Bad Moms Christmas Star Mila Kunis Reveals Advice From Her Mom About Diaper Duty

Hahn — mom to daughter Mae, 8, and son Leonard, 10, with husband Ethan Sandler — says one thing she thought she’d be was “anti-screens,” which is something the 44-year-old star has loosened up on since becoming a parent.

“I’m anti-screens until I’m not,” Kunis chimes in, adding that “zero guilt” is involved. “And then I’m like, ‘You know what’s great? Screens.”

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn
Jim Wright

FROM PEN: The Today Show Moms Open Up About Dealing With “Mom Guilt”: “It’s Real”

RELATED: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn Share (Truly Great!) Parenting Advice from Their Own Moms

Bell admits she has “cut a corner” once in a while with her and husband Dax Shepard‘s daughters Delta, 3 next month, and Lincoln, 4½ — but she has no regrets.

“I’m not really embarrassed when I wash them twice a week in the sink with dish soap because I’m like, ‘Nah, I had to cut a corner — I didn’t have time for a bath,’ ” says the Veronica Mars alum, 37. “I’m not embarrassed, I’m proud!”

A Bad Moms Christmas — also starring Susan SarandonChristine Baranski and Justin Hartley — is in theaters nationwide now.