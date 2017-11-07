Mila Kunis Says the Best Time to Talk to Husbands About Parenting Is ‘After Sexy Time’

These Bad Moms know what they’re doing not only in parenting, but in marriage.

A Bad Moms Christmas stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn sat down for a segment of Celeb Parents Get Real recently, chatting about their real-life mom moments — including the secrets behind how they successfully parent alongside their husbands.

“Don’t talk to them when they come home from work right away — wait for them to have a minute,” advises Kunis, who shares son Dimitri Portwood, 11 months, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3, with Ashton Kutcher.

“Talk to them after sexy time,” the 34-year-old actress continues. “After sexy time, you’re gonna get a lot.”

Hahn — mom to daughter Mae, 8, and son Leonard, 10, with husband Ethan Sandler — says one thing she thought she’d be was “anti-screens,” which is something the 44-year-old star has loosened up on since becoming a parent.

“I’m anti-screens until I’m not,” Kunis chimes in, adding that “zero guilt” is involved. “And then I’m like, ‘You know what’s great? Screens.”

Bell admits she has “cut a corner” once in a while with her and husband Dax Shepard‘s daughters Delta, 3 next month, and Lincoln, 4½ — but she has no regrets.

“I’m not really embarrassed when I wash them twice a week in the sink with dish soap because I’m like, ‘Nah, I had to cut a corner — I didn’t have time for a bath,’ ” says the Veronica Mars alum, 37. “I’m not embarrassed, I’m proud!”

A Bad Moms Christmas — also starring Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Justin Hartley — is in theaters nationwide now.