Meet 90 Day Fiancé Stars Alan and Kirlyam Cox's Baby Boy: We 'Honestly Could Not Be Happier Right Now'

Welcome to the world, baby Liam!

90 Day Fiancé alums Alan and Kirlyam Cox — who shared their international love story with fans on season one of TLC’s hit reality show — became parents to son Liam Jordan da Costa Cox on Friday, Oct. 6.

Kirlyam, 25, was in labor for 20 hours, but “it was an absolute unique experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“I was overcome with pure joy. I had been carrying him inside of me for nine months, and in an instant, he was in my arms.”

Measuring 20 inches and weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz. at birth, Liam caused Alan, 34, to break down in tears. “I couldn’t stop crying,” he says. “When I held Liam in my arms for the first time, I couldn’t believe that I actually helped create this! It was one of, if not the most, amazing experiences that has ever happened to me.”

Still have to pinch myself sometimes 😊😊 love these 2 As vezes eu acho que tô sonhando ainda.. amo esse dois. #eternalfamily #prouddaddy A post shared by Alan (@alandesigned) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Now back home, Kirlyam is recovering while Alan takes on the cooking and cleaning.

The couple met in Brazil — where Kirlyam grew up and her family still resides — while Alan was on a missionary trip several years ago. After falling in love, Alan brought his then-fiancée to America through the K-1 visa process, and the duo wed within 90 days.

“Alan and I honestly could not be happier right now,” adds Kirlyam, who also documented her pregnancy on 90 Day Fiancè: What Now?.

“We love each other so much and now we get to love something that we both helped create. We look forward to all the happiness Liam will bring into our lives and the lives of our families.”

