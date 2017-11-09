Babies’ First Red Carpet! Hillary Scott Opens Up About Her Twins on the Way at CMA Awards

Hillary Scott‘s twins on the way are already award show pros.

The Lady Antebellum singer posed for red carpet photos with her bandmates Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley ahead of Wednesday night’s 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, cradling her growing baby bump in a long black dress with a floral pattern and matching black heels.

“We do [have names picked out]. They are [a secret] for now. I do like gender-neutral names,” Scott shared of her two baby girls on the way during The CMA Awards: All Access livestream.

Lady Antebellum is nominated for two awards: vocal group of the year and album of the year for Heart Break.

Scott, 31, announced on Instagram in August that she and husband Chris Tyrrell were expecting not one but two siblings for their 4-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye, sharing a video of the couple telling their little girl the exciting news.

“God has answered our family’s countless prayers! Our family is growing … Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!” she captioned the post.

The singer followed up with a September photo of three pink tutus with matching purple shoes, revealing the babies on the way would both be girls.

Scott isn’t the only parent-to-be in Lady Antebellum. Haywood, 35, is expecting his second child — a girl! — with wife Kelli this winter. Their daughter will join 3-year-old big brother Cash Van.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” the band wrote on Instagram in August, sharing a photo of the trio’s kids.

The 51st CMA Awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air live on ABC.