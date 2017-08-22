100 Things to Do with Your Kids This Fall

From road trip recommendations to the best children’s books, we’ve got it all covered

By

Posted on

More

1 of 100

Elizabethsalleebauer/Getty

VISIT A PUMPKIN PATCH

Forget the supermarket — head to a local farm to pick out the perfect pumpkin, and fit in time for tractor rides and other activities.

2 of 100

MamiGibbs/Getty

GET SLIMY 

DIY your own slime. Mix 1/2 cup of shampoo with 1/4 cup of cornstarch; then slowly add 6 tbsp. of water. Add more cornstarch if it’s too gooey.

3 of 100

Courtesy PAW Patrol Live!

SEE PAW PATROL LIVE!

Two shows, “Race to the Rescue” and “The Great Pirate Adventure,” are coming to a city near you. Get $5 off each ticket at people.com/kidsandbabies.

4 of 100

Netflix

MAKE TV TIME INTERACTIVE

Check out Netflix’s Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile. Kids can choose from various story lines as the show progresses to create their own tale.

5 of 100

ericmichaud/Getty

GO APPLE PICKING

Look up the best times and places at pickyourown.org.

6 of 100

eva_ross@dkcnews.com

GO SEE KIDZ BOP LIVE

Sing along to covers of the latest Rihanna and Zayn hits during the group’s nationwide tour, which runs until Nov. 5. Check kidzbop.com/tour/ for dates and locations.

7 of 100

Sky Zone

JUMP AROUND!

Practice your flips at Sky Zone trampoline parks. Check skyzone.com for locations.

8 of 100

 

COMPLETE A ROOM WITH AN ANIMAL RUG

These adorable floor coverings (lion and zebra) from Target are fur-free, and they cost just $24.99.

9 of 100

 

TRY A NEW BOARD GAME

Rainy days are fun again with Hasbro’s new subscription service, which delivers three brand-new board games every three months for $49.99 per box.

10 of 100

Bob Noble

GO TO A STATE FAIR

It's not too late for a corn dog! The Washington State Fair runs from Sept. 1 to 24, the Texas Fair from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.

11 of 100

Harrison Shull/Getty

GO TO A CORN MAZE

Put your logic skills to the test, and find your way in and out. Look up nearby farms to find one.

12 of 100

rottadana/iStockphoto

ADOPT A PET

Studies show taking care of a pet encourages compassion. Get $25 off Petco purchases of $100 or more at people.com/petco.

13 of 100

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

VISIT THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF INDIANAPOLIS

The Dinosphere takes visitors 65 million years back in time. childrensmuseum.org.

14 of 100

Dustin Girouard

VISIT THINKERY

The giant Lite Brite wall at this interactive Austin institution attracts kids and adults. thinkeryaustin.org

15 of 100

City Museum

VISIT THE ST. LOUIS CITY MUSEUM

Made entirely from salvaged pieces of the city, it’s part jungle gym, part surreal sculpture. citymuseum.org

16 of 100

BLACKPAWPHOTO.COM

VISIT THE NEW YORK TRANSIT MUSEUM

It’s located underground in a decommissioned subway station. nytransitmuseum.org

17 of 100

mehgan f. murphy/Smithsonian Institution

SEE THE O. ORKIN INSECT ZOO AT THE SMITHSONIAN

Hold all sorts of crawling creatures, like the Lubber grasshopper (right), in Washington, D.C. naturalhistory.si.edu

18 of 100

The Springfield Museums

VISIT THE AMAZING WORLD OF DR. SEUSS MUSEUM

The site, in the author’s hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts, includes a garden filled with life-size characters. springfieldmuseums.org

19 of 100

 

VISIT THE MINNESOTA CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

A four-story indoor slide (left) and 10 new exhibits debuted in June. mcm.org

20 of 100

St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum

VISIT THE ST. AUGUSTINE PIRATE & TREASURE MUSEUM

Little swashbucklers can hoist the Jolly Roger flag and see an authentic treasure chest. thepiratemuseum.com

21 of 100

Liberty Science Center

VISIT THE LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER

This fall in Jersey City, see a new litter of 10 cute-and-creepy naked mole rat pups. lsc.org

22 of 100

Jim Gipe

VISIT THE ERIC CARLE MUSEUM OF PICTURE BOOK ART

This unique Massachusetts space is named for the beloved illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. carlemuseum.org

23 of 100

Courtesy The International Spy Museum

VISIT THE INTERNATIONAL SPY MUSEUM

In Washington, D.C., Operation Spy takes kids 12 and older on an expedition to solve an international crime. spymuseum.org

24 of 100

Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Getty

VISIT THE PORT DISCOVERY CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

This Baltimore spot focuses on learning through play. portdiscovery.org

25 of 100

Paul Giamou/Getty

TAKE A FAMILY VACATION

Hotel rates in Orlando are lowest in the fall. Get discounts from CheapOair and Hotels.com: Get $52 off four full-price airline tickets at people.com/cheapoair. Get $50 off bookings of $350 or more at people.com/hotels.

26 of 100

 

DOWNLOAD GUS ON THE GO

Kids can learn 30 different languages — from German to Vietnamese —with the help of Gus the owl on the educational app. $3.99

27 of 100

 

DOWNLOAD STORYCORPS

Interview Grandma and Grandpa about their lives and share it with the world to create an “archive of the wisdom of humanity.” Free

28 of 100

 

DOWNLOAD DRAWING PAD

Doodle and color on your tablet using a variety of paintbrushes and crayons, then save and share your masterpiece. Free

29 of 100

 

SNACK ON SMASHMALLOW MARSHMALLOWS

The fluffy sweet treat contains 80 calories per serving.

30 of 100

 

SNACK ON KASHI CHEWY NUT BUTTER BARS

Made with almonds or cashews and perfect for fueling up.

31 of 100

 

SNACK ON VEGY VIDA DIP

The secret ingredient: a cucumber extract that makes vegetables more palatable to kids.

32 of 100

DeeBee / Alamy

WATCH HOT AIR BALLOONS FILL THE SKY

See the colorful hot air balloons at the Plano Balloon Festival in Texas from Sept. 22 to 24. planoballoonfest.org

33 of 100

Little Moon

CHECK OUT HAYLIE DUFF'S CLOTHING LINE

The lifestyle expert and mom teamed up with her best friend to create Little Moon Society, a collection of comfy kids’ clothes built for play. 

34 of 100

 

PLAY LIKE A JEDI

You can at a local light saber class like Sword Class N.Y.C.

35 of 100

Sur La Table

SIGN UP FOR A FAMILY FUN COOKING CLASS

You can do them at Sur La Table. surlatable.com

36 of 100

Courtesy The Michaels Companies, Inc.

TAKE A SATURDAY KIDS' CLUB CRAFTING CLASS

Check them out at Michaels. michaels.com

37 of 100

Greg Friedler/Getty

TRY MARTIAL ARTS

Build confidence by taking karate, kickboxing or another martial-arts class.

38 of 100

Courtesy Color Me Mine

DECORATE CERAMICS

Make some dinos of your own at a Color Me Mine or similar paint-your-own pottery studio.

39 of 100

Courtesy Home Depot

DO SOME DIY HOME PROJECTS TOGETHER

Try a hands-on kids’ workshop at Home Depot. homedepot.com/workshops

40 of 100

Courtesy KidPass

GET ACTIVE WITH A KIDPASS SUBSCRIPTION

It features activities like golf and swim lessons. Visit kidpass.com to sign up

41 of 100

Getty

JOIN THE NASA KIDS CLUB

Explore space, play games and see cool slide shows. nasa.gov/kidsclub

42 of 100

 

CREATE A FAMILY TREE

Learn about your genealogy with a site like familytreenow.com.

43 of 100

 

VISIT STOWE, VERMONT

Hop aboard a guided fall foliage boat tour while viewing the impressive colors starting in September.

44 of 100

 

VISIT MICHIGAN'S UPPER PENINSULA

Maples, oaks and hardwoods can be spotted along tree-canopied roads near the lake shorelines starting in late September.

45 of 100

 

VISIT STILLWATER, MINNESOTA

The best way to experience the scenic nature views is by taking a river cruise in late September.

46 of 100

 

VISIT THE BERKSHIRES, MASSACHUSETTS

Ride north along Route 7 in early October to experience peak foliage time.

47 of 100

claire-marie harris

VISIT OAKLAND, MARYLAND

The annual Autumn Glory Festival starts Oct. 11.

48 of 100

 

VISIT THE ADIRONDACK MOUNTAINS OF NEW YORK

See the beautiful colors on a five-hour train ride that goes from Utica to Thendara and back.

49 of 100

 

VISIT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS OF TENNESSEE & NORTH CAROLINA

From mid-October to early November, check out more than 100 species of native trees.

50 of 100

iStockphoto/Getty

VISIT THE COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE IN OREGON

Stunning yellow leaves can be viewed along streams in the Coast Range in late October.

51 of 100

iStockphoto/Getty

CAMP IN THE BACKYARD

Pitch a tent and wake up in the fresh fall air.

52 of 100

Hero Images/Getty

UNPLUG FROM YOUR TECH

Pick an hour each weekend when the whole family goes tech-free.

53 of 100

Courtesy Sketchers

BRIGHTEN THE ROOM

One easy way: with Skechers’ line of light-up sneakers for boys and girls.

54 of 100

 

GET READY FOR HALLOWEEN

Is your little one a wizard, or an ... emoji? Find the perfect costume at Spirit Halloween, and get $10 off purchases of $40 or more at people.com/spirithalloween.

55 of 100

Cincinatti Zoo

VISIT THE ZOO

Check out new attractions like social media star Fiona the hippo (left) at the Cincinnati Zoo.

56 of 100

Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo/Reuters

BUT IF YOU CAN'T MAKE IT IN PERSON ... 

Tune in to a live cam, like the San Diego Zoo’s Panda Cam; sandiegozoo.org

57 of 100

Douglas Sacha/Getty

VISIT THE LOUISVILLE SLUGGER FACTORY & MUSEUM

A 120-ft. replica of Babe Ruth’s favorite bat greets visitors to this baseball institution. sluggermuseum.com

58 of 100

Chris Rank/Bloomberg via Getty

TAKE A WORLD OF COCA-COLA FACTORY TOUR

Taste-test more than 100 varieties of Coca-Cola drinks at the brand’s Atlanta factory. worldofcoca-cola.com

59 of 100

David Paul Morris/Getty

TOUR THE JELLY BELLY FACTORY

After touring the Fairfield, Calif., plant, pick up some Belly Flops (defective but still delicious beans) at a discount. jellybelly.com

60 of 100

Shiho Fukada/Bloomberg via Getty

TOUR THE VERMONT TEDDY BEAR FACTORY

Visit before 4:30 p.m. on weekdays to see master toymakers (below) cut, sew and stuff the one-of-a-kind bears by hand. vermontteddybear.com

61 of 100

Mediablitzimages/Alamy

VISIT HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD

Across the street from the Pennsylvania theme park, visitors learn chocolate-making and create a custom candy bar. hersheyschocolateworld.com

62 of 100

Jodi Jacobson/iStock/Getty

TOUR THE PEZ FACTORY

Weekday visitors to this Connecticut factory can see the production floor in action. pez.com

63 of 100

 

TOUR THE CAPE COD POTATO CHIP FACTORY

Monday through Friday, the company’s headquarters offers a fast, free self-guided tour. capecodchips.com

64 of 100

Jeff Adkins/Bloomberg via Getty

VISIT THE GIBSON GUITAR FACTORY

In Memphis, see what goes into making some of the world’s most famous instruments. gibson.com

65 of 100

jonathansloane/iStock/Getty

TOUR THE BEN & JERRY'S FACTORY

Be sure to visit the Flavor Graveyard of discontinued pints at this Vermont favorite. It’s especially busy in summer and fall, so plan ahead. benjerry.com

66 of 100

Stephen Brashear/Getty

VISIT THE FUTURE OF FLIGHT BOEING FACTORY

This Seattle attraction offers a peek into a real jet assembly plant, the largest building in the world by volume. futureofflight.org

67 of 100

 

PLAY DRESS-UP

Get matching outfits for your daughter and her American Girl doll. From print corduroy dresses to cozy knit sweaters, there’s something to fit every girl’s personal style. Go to americangirl.com to shop.

68 of 100

Courtesy Foodstirs

BAKE SOMETHING TASTY

Try a no-fuss organic baking kit from Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Foodstirs. Kids will love helping to create a Daisy Cookie Bouquet, Frosted Cake Pops or these Rainbow Pancakes. Get 20% off at people.com/foodstirs.

69 of 100

Tony Garcia Photography/Getty

BOWL FOR FREE

Sign up at kidsbowlfree.com, and get two free games for each child at bowling alleys nationwide.

70 of 100

Chesskid

LEARN TO PLAY CHESS

Kids can play against other children from around the world at chesskid.com.

71 of 100

 

SLEEP IN FUN SHEETS

Bedtime’s a breeze with whimsical T-Rex bedding from Uncommon Goods. Also available: mermaids and astronauts. uncommongoods.com

72 of 100

Courtesy Babiators

LOOK COOL ...

... while getting UV protection with Babiators. Get 25% off at people.com/kidsandbabies.

73 of 100

Courtesy Nanuk

LIGHT THE NIGHT

This Nanuk LED Lamp watches over little ones as they drop off to sleep. Get $25 off this and other Maisonette purchases of $100 or more at people.com/kidsandbabies.

74 of 100

Courtesy Shannon O'Hara/Wonderhood

LEARN TO BUILD

These play sets by Wonderhood Toys will help show you how. Get 20% off at people.com/kidsandbabies.

75 of 100

Courtesy Wicked Good Cupcakes

HAVE A TREAT

Try the latest cupcake trend, like these to-go jars by Wicked Good Cupcakes. To get 20% off, go to people.com/wickedgoodcupcakes.

76 of 100

Courtesy EZ PZ

TIDY UP

To keep crafts neat, try a no-slip, easy-to-clean ezpz Play Mat. Get 20% off at people.com/kidsandbabies.

77 of 100

Courtesy Fayfaire

GET CHEEKY ...

... with designs like this one seen on Hilaria Baldwin’s 2-year-old son Rafael. To get 15% off Fayfaire products, go to people.com/kidsandbabies.

78 of 100

Courtesy Little Passports

MAKE GEOGRAPHY FUN

Check out Little Passports subscription boxes. Get $10 off a six-month subscription at people.com/kidsandbabies.

79 of 100

Courtesy Burts Bees

KEEP FRESH

Try Burt’s Bees Kids line and get $15 off purchases of $50 or more at people.com/burtsbeesbaby.

80 of 100

Wonderbly

PERSONALIZE A BOOK

One of our favorites: Wonderbly’s customized adventures. Get 15% off at people.com/kidsandbabies.

81 of 100

Brackitz

START DREAMING

Brackitz building toys encourage imagination. Get 20% off at people.com/kidsandbabies.

82 of 100

 

GET READING! RIVER ROSE AND THE MAGICAL CHRISTMAS

Kelly Clarkson’s second picture book.

83 of 100

 

DOG MAN

The adventures of a crime-fighting canine from the creator of Captain Underpants.

84 of 100

 

GHOSTS

Acclaimed author Raina Telgemeier tackles ghosts in this comic-strip novel.

85 of 100

 

SMART PHONE MOVIE MAKER

Filmmaking with your phone, complete with a projector kit.

86 of 100

 

WHEN'S MY BIRTHDAY?

A picture book celebrating the anticipation of the big day.

87 of 100

 

NOTHING RHYMES WITH ORANGE

A parable about feeling left out.

88 of 100

 

AFTER THE FALL

A wacky retelling of how Humpty Dumpty got back up again.

89 of 100

 

SHE PERSISTED

Chelsea Clinton shares the stories of 13 American heroines.

90 of 100

 

JUMANJI

The classic book about a board game that inspired two movies.

91 of 100

 

IMAGINE

An illustrated version of the classic John Lennon song about peace.

92 of 100

 

LIFE HACKS FOR KIDS

Fourteen-year-old YouTube star Sunny Keller shares tips.

93 of 100

 

THE LITTLEST TRAIN

A toy train, knocked off its wooden tracks, gets help.

94 of 100

Tasia Wells/Getty Images

MAKE TIME FOR STORY TIME

Check out your local library or Barnes & Noble. Studies show that children’s brains are stimulated when they listen to a story.

95 of 100

 

PICK FROM A DIGITAL LIBRARY

If you can’t get to the library or bookstore, for $7.99 a month, Epic! offers access to 25,000 books for kids on web, iOS and Android devices.

96 of 100

Courtesy Lionsgate

GO SEE MY LITTLE PONY

The movie hits the big screen on Oct. 6. Get 30% off My Little Pony playsets and other selected Jet.com toys at people.com/jettoys.

97 of 100

 

GO SEE THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE

A family of ninjas protect the city of Ninjago. Out Sept. 22.

98 of 100

2016 DisneyïPixar

GO SEE COCO

A musician and his dog search to discover his family’s story. In theaters Nov. 22.

99 of 100

2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

GO SEE FERDINAND

A bull goes against the herd and prefers pacifism. Charging into theaters Dec. 15.

100 of 100

Getty Images

JUMP IN THE LEAVES

Step 1: Make a pile of leaves. Step 2: Leap for joy!

See Also

More

More