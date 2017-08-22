100 Things to Do with Your Kids This Fall

Hotel rates in Orlando are lowest in the fall. Get discounts from CheapOair and Hotels.com: Get $52 off four full-price airline tickets at people.com/cheapoair. Get $50 off bookings of $350 or more at people.com/hotels.
DOWNLOAD GUS ON THE GO
Kids can learn 30 different languages — from German to Vietnamese —with the help of Gus the owl on the educational app. $3.99
DOWNLOAD STORYCORPS
Interview Grandma and Grandpa about their lives and share it with the world to create an “archive of the wisdom of humanity.” Free
DOWNLOAD DRAWING PAD
Doodle and color on your tablet using a variety of paintbrushes and crayons, then save and share your masterpiece. Free
SNACK ON SMASHMALLOW MARSHMALLOWS
The fluffy sweet treat contains 80 calories per serving.
SNACK ON KASHI CHEWY NUT BUTTER BARS
Made with almonds or cashews and perfect for fueling up.
SNACK ON VEGY VIDA DIP
The secret ingredient: a cucumber extract that makes vegetables more palatable to kids.
WATCH HOT AIR BALLOONS FILL THE SKY
See the colorful hot air balloons at the Plano Balloon Festival in Texas from Sept. 22 to 24. planoballoonfest.org
CHECK OUT HAYLIE DUFF'S CLOTHING LINE
The lifestyle expert and mom teamed up with her best friend to create Little Moon Society, a collection of comfy kids’ clothes built for play.
A 120-ft. replica of Babe Ruth’s favorite bat greets visitors to this baseball institution. sluggermuseum.com
TAKE A WORLD OF COCA-COLA FACTORY TOUR
Taste-test more than 100 varieties of Coca-Cola drinks at the brand’s Atlanta factory. worldofcoca-cola.com
TOUR THE JELLY BELLY FACTORY
After touring the Fairfield, Calif., plant, pick up some Belly Flops (defective but still delicious beans) at a discount. jellybelly.com
TOUR THE VERMONT TEDDY BEAR FACTORY
Visit before 4:30 p.m. on weekdays to see master toymakers (below) cut, sew and stuff the one-of-a-kind bears by hand. vermontteddybear.com
VISIT HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD
Across the street from the Pennsylvania theme park, visitors learn chocolate-making and create a custom candy bar. hersheyschocolateworld.com
TOUR THE PEZ FACTORY
Weekday visitors to this Connecticut factory can see the production floor in action. pez.com
TOUR THE CAPE COD POTATO CHIP FACTORY
Monday through Friday, the company’s headquarters offers a fast, free self-guided tour. capecodchips.com
VISIT THE GIBSON GUITAR FACTORY
In Memphis, see what goes into making some of the world’s most famous instruments. gibson.com
TOUR THE BEN & JERRY'S FACTORY
Be sure to visit the Flavor Graveyard of discontinued pints at this Vermont favorite. It’s especially busy in summer and fall, so plan ahead. benjerry.com
VISIT THE FUTURE OF FLIGHT BOEING FACTORY
This Seattle attraction offers a peek into a real jet assembly plant, the largest building in the world by volume. futureofflight.org
PLAY DRESS-UP
Get matching outfits for your daughter and her American Girl doll. From print corduroy dresses to cozy knit sweaters, there’s something to fit every girl’s personal style. Go to americangirl.com to shop.
BAKE SOMETHING TASTY
Try a no-fuss organic baking kit from Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Foodstirs. Kids will love helping to create a Daisy Cookie Bouquet, Frosted Cake Pops or these Rainbow Pancakes. Get 20% off at people.com/foodstirs.
BOWL FOR FREE
Sign up at kidsbowlfree.com, and get two free games for each child at bowling alleys nationwide.
LEARN TO PLAY CHESS
Kids can play against other children from around the world at chesskid.com.
SLEEP IN FUN SHEETS
Bedtime’s a breeze with whimsical T-Rex bedding from Uncommon Goods. Also available: mermaids and astronauts. uncommongoods.com