Arrow! Snow! Wilder! Nameberry Releases List of 100 Best Baby Names for 2017 (and Celebs Are Already Fans)

Now that 2016 is over, many expectant parents — celebrities included! — are looking to what’s hot for 2017’s best baby names.

Consequently, there’s no better time than January to release a list of the most on-trend names for the new year, which is precisely what popular baby-moniker site Nameberry did recently.

Here are 25 of the 100 Best Baby Names for 2017, according to Nameberry, along with some of their popular celebrity ties.

Arrow: “Set to shoot upwards”

Celebrity Tie: Jensen Ackles and Danneel Harris‘ daughter Arrow Rhodes, 5 weeks

Bea: “Beatrice or Beatrix short form that stands alone”

Celebrity Tie: Jodie Sweetin‘s daughter Beatrix “Bea” Carlin, 6

Birdie: “Nature name taking flight”

Celebrity Tie: Busy Philipps‘ daughter Birdie Leigh, 8

Bowie: “The late idol inspiring baby namers”

Celebrity Ties: Tess Holliday‘s son Bowie Juniper; 7 months; Jackson Rathbone‘s daughter Presley Bowie, 7 months; Zoë Saldana‘s son Bowie Ezio, 2.

Briar: “New unisex nature name in the Top 1000”

Celebrity Tie: Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson‘s daughter Briar Rose, 2

Cyrus: “Celeb choice with historic Eastern roots”

Celebrity Tie: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy‘s son Cyrus Michael Christopher, 4

Daisy: “Perennially-fresh and charming flower name”

Celebrity Tie: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde‘s daughter Daisy Josephine, 3 months

Forrest: “Nature name with buttoned-down appeal”

Celebrity Tie: Holly Madison‘s son Forest Leonardo Antonio, 5 months

Frankie: “Boyish nickname hot for girls”

Celebrity Tie: Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman‘s daughter Frankie, 2½

Gideon: “Biblical boy name on the rise”

Celebrity Tie: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka‘s son Gideon Scott, 6

Greer: “Tailored Hollywood name, fresher than Harlow or Ava”

Celebrity Tie: Kelsey Grammer‘s daughter Greer, 24

Gus: “Friendly, informal Gus is the new Max”

Celebrity Tie: Ashley Williams‘ son Gus, 2

Ines/Inez: “Spanish-inflected variation of Agnes with starry new gloss”

Celebrity Tie: Ali Landry‘s daughter Estela Inez, 9½

Iris: “Elegant floral that’s also the name of the goddess of the rainbow”

Celebrity Tie: Eddie Redmayne‘s daughter Iris Mary, 6 months

Lula: “Retro girl name on the upswing”

Celebrity Tie: Liv Tyler‘s daughter Lula Rose, 6 months

McCoy: “The real thing”

Celebrity Tie: Scott Porter‘s son McCoy Lee, 19 months

Otis: “Bluesy choice that’s the epitome of cool”

Celebrity Tie: Jason Sudeikis‘ and Olivia Wilde‘s son Otis Alexander, 2½

Pearl: “The most stylish middle name of the moment”

Celebrity Tie: Jack Osbourne‘s daughter Pearl Clementine, 4½

Remy: “French, simple, delicious for either sex”

Celebrity Tie: Kelly Clarkson‘s son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9 months

Sage: “A unisex name marrying wisdom and nature”

Celebrity Ties: Pink and Carey Hart‘s daughter Willow Sage, 5½; Taylor Earnhardt Putnam’s daughter Sage Nicole, 6 months

Simone: “Gold medalist times two”

Celebrity Tie: Bill Horn and Scout Masterson‘s daughter Simone Lynn, 6½

Snow: “Fresh, winter white choice”

Celebrity Tie: Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross‘ daughter Jagger Snow, 17 months

Tallulah: “Dramatic name favored by celebrities, but still distinctive in the real world”

Celebrity Tie: Sara Rue‘s daughter Talulah, 3½; Bruce Willis and Demi Moore‘s daughter Tallulah, 22

Wilder: “Prepster name with an outdoorsy vibe”

Celebrity Tie: Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard‘s daughter Wilder Grace, 7 weeks

Zelda: “New series based on the life of Zelda Fitzgerald soon to debut on Amazon”

Celebrity Tie: Robin Williams‘ daughter Zelda Rae, 27

