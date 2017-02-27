The Oscars ended on a bizarre note this year.

As Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read out the Best Picture winner, there immediately seemed to be confusion. Beatty took out a piece of paper from the winner’s envelope, looked at it and checked in the red sleeve for more. After reading it a couple times and looking to the side of the stage as the crowd held their breath, Dunaway read out the supposed winner, La La Land.

But as the producers of the hit modern musical started accepting the award, show producers came onstage and told them that Moonlight had actually won, leading to a chaotic moment where La La Land producer Jordan Hurwitz announced the true Best Picture winner.

And Twitter exploded.

Someone posted video of the moment star Emma Stone realized what happened:

Celebs immediately showed their disbelief — and starting cracking jokes about the viral moment:

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

Yoooooo THIS IS SO 2017!!!!!!!! https://t.co/1rX8qCrh09 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 27, 2017

John Travolta just called to congratulate Warren Beatty, as our nation celebrates the peaceful transfer of power btwn biggest Oscar Screwups — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) February 27, 2017

You know Denzel's asking them to check the tape. — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) February 27, 2017

Why is my heart racing rewatching this epic flub like I don't know what happened. 😳😱 — Retta (@unfoRETTAble) February 27, 2017

Who did the crime: Bonnie or Clyde? Someone on the staff is in trouble… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rPIn0do5A3 — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) February 27, 2017

Good Morning America pointed out that Beatty’s envelope said Actress in a Leading Role:

The envelope in Warren Beatty's hands read "ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE" when announcing Best Picture. #Oscars https://t.co/j1KdSvyI98 pic.twitter.com/ciXOLdqaIy — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

Notorious twist-ending movie writer M. Night Shyamalan got in on the fun:

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

And the joke tweets immediately started:

They are going to say La La Land, but Moonlight is actually going to win. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/g33c0gjvLx — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 27, 2017

Beatty’s son weighed in:

Proud of my dad for his grace! It's live, stuff happens. Showbiz! — Stephen Ira (@supermattachine) February 27, 2017

And some said that it was actually karma for La La Land‘s ending:

Hey "La La Land" remember when you gave us that fake happy ending and then took it away How's it feel — Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) February 27, 2017