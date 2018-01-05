Here’s the 'Time’s Up' Pin Many Stars Will Likely Be Wearing to the Golden Globes

The hottest fashion trend on this year’s award season carpets isn’t likely to be a silhouette or hairstyle, but rather a special enamel pin.

Designed to be worn by actors and actresses alike, the “Time’s Up” pin (seen here at The Hollywood Reporter) was created to draw attention to the new sexual harassment prevention initiative of the same name that launched on Jan. 1 with the support of Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, and many prominent Hollywood figures.

To create the pin, Witherspoon approached Arianne Phillips, a stylist and costume designer on movies including Kingsman and Nocturnal Animals, during the meeting where the Time’s Up initiative was first conceived by actresses, agents, producers, studio heads, and more. Phillips also helped design the Time’s Up logo, which then inspired the pin, 500 of which have been manufactured.

The pin comes on the heels of the news that both men and women will wear black to the 75th annual Golden Globes this weekend to protest sexual harassment and stand in solidarity with the victims.

In addition to the pin, Phillips has also reportedly moved to encourage the fashion industry to donate to the Time’s Up legal defense fund designed to help less privileged women in a wide range of industries protect themselves from sexual misconduct, and she’ll be hosting a Golden Globes viewing party to help continue to raise awareness about the movement.

