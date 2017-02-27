Warren Beatty Explains How La La Land Was Incorrectly Called as the Best Picture Winner

After the stars and cast of La La Land took the stage to accept the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture on Sunday, it was revealed that there was a mistake – instead Moonlight was the winner.

After the La La Land director Damien Chazelle began to accept the honor, staff came onstage to interrupt and reveal the mistake.

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz stepped back up to the microphone, stating, “There’s been a mistake. Moonlight won.”

Warren Beatty, 79, who presented the award with his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway, 76, said he was given the wrong envelope and was confused, apologizing.

“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said, retaking the stage. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

While Beatty looked confused at the envelope and hesitated, Dunaway peeked over at the card and announced La La Land.

After the Moonlight cast took the stage, host Jimmy Kimmel told the shocking crowd at Dolby Theatre, “Well I don’t know what happened. I blame myself for this. Let’s remember, it’s just an awards show.”

“I mean, we hate to see people disappointed, but the good news is we got to see some extra speeches,” he asserted. “We have some great movies. I knew I would screw this show up, I really did. Thank you for watching. I’m back to work tomorrow night on my regular show. I promise I’ll never come back. Good night!”

This story is developing, check back for more information.