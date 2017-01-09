The Most Beautiful BFF Moments at the Golden Globes

While there were several hot dates on the red carpet (and plenty of spouse-gushing acceptance speeches), the 2017 Golden Globe Awards was all about some truly iconic friendships: Meryl and Viola. Steve and Kristen. Michelle and Busy.

Here are all the beautiful friendship moments that made us get more emotional than we feel comfortable admitting.

1. When Sophie Turner helped Maisie Williams out with her dress.

Sophie was carrying Maisie's train down the red carpet and when they introduced themselves to me I made them let me take a photo because my heart couldn't take how bananas cute it was. #GoT 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Anna Kendrick posted a shot of the Game of Thrones costars being the cutest ever, adding the caption: “Sophie was carrying Maisie’s train down the red carpet, and when they introduced themselves to me I made them let me take a photo because my heart couldn’t take how bananas cute it was.”

2. When Viola Davis introduced Meryl Streep, and we all cried and will never stop crying.

Davis’ speech introducing Streep for the Cecil B. DeMille Award was inspiring and beautiful. “You are a muse. Your impact encouraged me to stay in the line. Dame Streep — I see you. I see you.”

And we just desperately want to be in their inner circle?

3. When Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake shared a whimsical, romantic dance.

This moment has been inevitable for what feels like centuries.

4. When Snatched costars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn had a better time than literally anyone ever.



“I play the daughter, although I read for both parts,” Schumer said of their upcoming comedy.

5. When Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissed.



When Ryan Gosling took the stage to accept his award for La La Land, the nominated Deadpool actor took it upon himself to respond to the loss in perhaps the most Ryan Reynolds way possible: by grabbing his good friend Andrew Garfield and making out with him.

6. When Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

We want to find someone who looks at us the way Emma Stone looked at Ryan Gosling when he won for best actor.

Emma Stone looking at Ryan Gosling winning awards : Kate Winslet looking at Leo DiCaprio winning awards pic.twitter.com/arWvNPY2lx — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

7. When Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig proved they should host every award show for the rest of time.

Carell greeted the audience, “Good evening peers and regular people.” Then Wiig made a quip about her new short hairdo, saying that in addition to collaborating with Carell for Despicable Me, the two “also get our haircut together.” We really, really hope that’s true.

8. When the Stranger Things gang were inseparable, which was the whole night.

We love seeing them this happy, by which we mean safe from the threat of faceless humanoid electricity monsters.

9. When Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams continued their glorious tradition of being each other’s red carpet dates.

The duo, who met working together on the hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek in the early 2000s, have a long, beautiful history of attending award shows together, and it is perfection.