Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Compares the Golden Globes Red Carpet to the Emmys

Millie Bobby Brown may be new to the awards show circuit, but she’s already a natural!

Though this may be her first appearance at the Golden Globes, Brown did have an “incredible” trial run thanks to the 2016 Emmys.

“That was incredible,” she tells PEOPLE of attending the Emmys. “But this is pretty incredible!”

Wearing a sparkling Jenny Packham dress, the Stranger Things actress went on to show off her stunning red carpet accessories. Brown also opened up about playing Eleven in the smash hit Netflix series.

“I didn’t think Eleven would be as relatable as I thought, because she literally has nothing,” she said. “But she’s very vulnerable. She’s in a state where she has no parents. And the one she does have isn’t very nice. But she has friends and these friends really help her through an incredible adventure.”

The 74th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.