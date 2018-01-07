The Strangest Things About Golden Globes Nominee Stranger Things
See if you know the strangest things about the best drama series Golden Globe nominee
Posted on
More
1 of 7
KID ANTICS LIKE FARTING AND STRAY GLITTER CAUSED ON-SET DELAYS
Working with young actors isn't always easy. "We're shooting a scene in the abandoned bus, and one of the boys decides to fart. More than once," creators the Duffer Brothers told EW. "It became so toxic in the bus that the crew had to temporarily evacuate." Breakout star Millie Bobby Brown also had her moments, like the time she showed up to set mysteriously covered in glitter and caused a 45-minute delay.
2 of 7
NOAH SCHNAPPS' MOM MET HIS FAKE CORPSE — AND TOOK PICTURES WITH IT
"We immediately took Noah's mom aside, told her we had something to show her, and led her into a dark closet where we had propped up this frighteningly realistic corpse of her son…After the initial shock, she loved it," producers told EW of introducing the decoy Will to Schnapp's IRL family. "Before long, she was taking pictures with her child's fake corpse and texting the photos to all her friends."
3 of 7
NANCY ORIGINALLY KISSED JONATHAN IN SEASON 1
Jancy shippers have Steve's (Joe Keery) likability to blame for the relationship not coming to fruition in the premiere season. "They got together, there was a kissing scene in the screen test," Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan, told Marie Claire. But, as Matt Ross Duffer explained to Variety, Keery was so "charming" that they decided to evolve his image and romance with Nancy.
4 of 7
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN'S DAD GOT TEARY WHEN SHE SHAVED HER HEAD
Brown was more at peace with her transformation into Eleven than her fam was. "When the day of the haircut finally arrived, Millie's mom brought out a camcorder, while her dad ran away with tears in his eyes, unable to watch," the Duffer brothers recounted to EW. "It was a pretty dramatic scene."
5 of 7
PRODUCERS TURNED TO GAME OF THRONES FOR SPOILER PROTECTION TIPS
"We literally consulted with the producers on Game of Thrones to learn security protocols," producer Shawn Levy told EW. "Now we have a code name [for the show]," star Millie Bobby Brown added about the secret-keeping. "And now I have a code name! It's this weird thing. On the call sheets our names are across it and if we lose it, we're dead."
6 of 7
THE SHOW WAS ORIGINALLY SET ON LONG ISLAND AND CALLED MONTAUK
Stranger Things was developed at Netflix under the name Montauk. "It was really going to be impossible to shoot in or around Long Island in the wintertime. It was just going to be miserable and expensive," Matt Duffer explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "It takes a long time to make a change like that, for your brain to accept it, to accept a new title and to accept a new name for a town."
7 of 7
GATEN MATARAZZO'S VOICE CHANGED SIGNIFICANTLY DURING FILMING
Another risk of working with kids? Puberty. "Gaten, who plays Dustin, was changing so much during the course of the shooting. Luckily, you can't really tell, but by the time we were recording dialogue in post-production we couldn't use him because his voice had dropped so much," the Duffers revealed.
See Also
More
More
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks and More Stars Get the Party Going Ahead of the Golden Globes
Perks of Having Famous Parents: All the Kids Who've Gone to the Golden Globes with Mom and Dad
8 Award-Winning Movies About British Monarchs
Cheers! Toast the 2018 Golden Globe Awards with PEOPLE's Official Drinking Game