The Strangest Things About Golden Globes Nominee Stranger Things

THE SHOW WAS ORIGINALLY SET ON LONG ISLAND AND CALLED MONTAUK

Stranger Things was developed at Netflix under the name Montauk. "It was really going to be impossible to shoot in or around Long Island in the wintertime. It was just going to be miserable and expensive," Matt Duffer explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "It takes a long time to make a change like that, for your brain to accept it, to accept a new title and to accept a new name for a town."