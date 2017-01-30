Turns out Sophia Bush and Andrew Garfield have something (or someone) in common.

The Chicago PD star, who’s presenting at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Sunday, caught up with E!’s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, where the host brought up her strange connection to the Spiderman actor.

Garfield made headlines at the Golden Globes last month for his impromptu make-out session with Ryan Reynolds — but as Rancic reminded her, Bush also has a history of locking lips with the Deadpool star.

“That’s right!” said Bush, remembering she kissed Reynolds onscreen in 2002’s Van Wilder. In fact, Bush revealed the onetime Sexiest Man Alive was her very first onscreen smooch.

“That was actually my first real professional job,” she said. “He was my first onscreen Hollywood kiss and he was a gentleman, so thank you, sir.”

But according to the actress, the scripted kiss is not all it’s cracked up to be. “Honestly, it was just how strange it was,” Bush said of what she remembers about the kiss.

“You see, these things happen on camera and they look flirtatious or fun or sexy — and there’s 40 people standing around you, they’re adjusting exactly the tilt of your face, you’re not blocking the other person’s light, and your hand has to go here but not here — and it’s really not sexy. And so we do our best to sell it but it’s a very bizarre process,” she explained.