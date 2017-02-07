From Fifty Shades Stars to Shirley MacLaine, Second Round of Oscar Presenters Announced

The second round of Academy Award presenters will include a mix of Oscar winners, nominees and major blockbuster stars.

Jamie Dornan and Shirley MacLaine will present at this year’s show, it was announced Tuesday morning. MacLaine, 82, won the Oscar for actress in a leading role for Terms of Endearment (1983), while Dornan, 34, has starred in the blockbuster hit Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequel, Fifty Shades Darker.

Other presenters announced on Tuesday include Halle Berry, Chris Evans, Gael Garcia Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander, who all took home Oscars last year, were previously announced as presenters.

The Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, Feb. 26 with Jimmy Kimmel serving as host.