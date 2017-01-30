The Stranger Things Kids Won't Dish on Season 2: Find Out Which Star Is the Hardest to Break

Sorry, Stranger Things superfans — the kids of Netflix’s mega-hit series aren’t spilling any secrets about season 2.

In fact, as they took to the red carpet at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp gushed about their ability to keep their lips sealed.

“We’ve done two years of training on what not to say,” 14-year-old Wolfhard told E! News‘ Brad Goreski. He added: “It’s called media training.”

Fans are anxiously awaiting the season 2 premiere of the hit Netflix show — likely looking for any details that slip through the cracks — but McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, said he’s the king of keeping secrets.

“I think I’m the hardest person to break,” he said. “I’m just that person.”

Stranger Things is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the SAG Awards.

Meanwhile, costars Millie Bobbie Brown and Winona Ryder are competing against each other for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Although the Stranger Things actors are arguably among the buzziest stars to hit the carpet, the cast spoke about being starstruck while posing for photos with Amy Schumer and Justin Timberlake earlier in the year.

Wolfhard called Schumer “super cool,” and Schnapp told the story of how he and Brown decided to introduce themselves to Timberlake.

“Me and Millie were like ‘Should we go up? What do we say?’ and we were freaking out and then we went up and he was super cool, super grounded,” he told Goreski.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.